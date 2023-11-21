ACLU: School Broke the Law by Forcing Boy to Cut His Hair

The American Civil Liberties Union says an elementary school in Kansas is enforcing an unlawful policy under which an 8-year-old Native American boy was forced to choose between having long hair and attending school. The member of the Wyandotte Nation chose to cut his long hair after his mother visited the school in September and was told there could be no exemption to the rule, even for a Native American child whose long hair is linked to his faith and culture, according to the ACLU. "Requiring him to cut his hair to attend school imposes a substantial burden on his faith practice because, in and of itself, it violates his religious beliefs," the ACLU wrote in a Friday letter to RV Haderlein Elementary School in Girard, per NBC News .

The letter describes the "Boy's Hair Length" policy—stating hair cannot cover the eyebrows, hang past the earlobes, touch the collar of a crew neck T-shirt, or be held in a ponytail, per USA Today—as particularly concerning given that generations of Native American children were stripped of their culture in US residential schools, including through the forced cutting of their hair, contributing to genocide. It "perpetuates a legacy of cultural, psychological, and spiritual trauma and discrimination," the ACLU wrote on its website, per USA Today. But the policy also promotes "rigid views of gender norms and roles" and is unlawful because "schools may not impose different requirements on students based on their sex without an exceedingly persuasive justification," according to the letter.

The ACLU is asking the school district to abandon the policy or issue an immediate exception allowing the child to wear his hair "past his shoulders, loose or in a braid, as his tribal and religious customs dictate." It notes that, under tribal customs, short hair on boys typically signifies a period of grieving, per USA Today. In a statement, Girard Schools Superintendent Todd Ferguson said "the USD 248 Board of Education is planning to review and consider updates to the dress code policy when they meet on December 14th." The ACLU had given the school district a deadline of Dec. 1 to notify the group of any action it planned to take. (In Texas, the family of a Black student allegedly barred from the classroom over his hairstyle has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.)