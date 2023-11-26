Romney: Nearly Anybody Would Be 'an Upgrade' Over Trump

Sen. Mitt Romney has made clear the breadth of his anti-Donald Trump sentiment, saying he'd cheerfully vote for several Democrats and nearly every Republican over the former president. Well, "maybe not Vivek," Romney said of entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. But the others. "I'd be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans," the former GOP presidential nominee said, per the Hill . Romney made the comments in an interview Friday with CBS's Norah O'Donnell. The Utah Republican suggested he might have to go outside his party to cast his vote in November 2024.

"I'd be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too," Romney said. "It would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden." He called President Biden a "charming, engaging person" with whom he disagrees on most issues, per USA Today. "I think he's made all sorts of terrible mistakes, but I would like to see someone else run," Romney said. He sounded more opposed to the idea of a second term for Trump, saying it would be devastating for the nation. "I don't begin to be able to understand how it is so many people can accept the dishonesties that have been spoken by Donald Trump," Romney said. (Read more Mitt Romney stories.)