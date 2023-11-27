Louisiana police have their hands full with a murder suspect, who has escaped youth jail there not once but twice this month. CBS News reports that two teens slipped out of the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday night, though authorities aren't yet sure how. WAFB identifies the 17-year-olds as David Atkins and Willie Jackson, both of whom were initially charged with first-degree murder. Baton Rouge police and the US Marshals Service are currently searching for the pair. It's Atkins' previous escape from the same facility, however, that's made this break-out even more noteworthy.

The Advocate reports that on Nov. 14, Atkins (whose charges were later downgraded to second-degree murder and attempted murder) and another 17-year-old, Jeremiah Green, managed to flee the center after a fight broke out as a prisoner was being transferred. Both teens in that case were captured in 24 hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department notes that Atkins and Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous and that they may have changed their hairstyles to avoid detection.

Authorities ask anyone who might know where they are or have other pertinent information to call 911 or Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. An investigation into Atkins' and Jackson's escape is ongoing. CBS and the Advocate note that the juvenile facility has been the subject of criticism in recent years due to understaffing, repeated escapes, and violence. (Read more murder suspect stories.)