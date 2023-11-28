For Wife of Gilgo Beach Suspect, a Documentary Payday

Asa Ellerup filed for divorce days after her husband was arrested and accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer of Long Island. But Ellerup, 59, has since visited Rex Heuermann in prison and has attended one of his court hearings, though with a camera crew in tow, reports the New York Times . The reason for that camera crew? Ellerup is participating in a documentary series intended for the Peacock streaming service sometime next year. Peacock emerged as the winner in what the Times describes as a bidding war for her story, a development that has rankled the families of victims and others involved in the case.

"Disappointed, disgusted, flabbergasted, frustrated are a few words that come to mind right now," tweeted Sherre Gilbert, sister of the late Shannan Gilbert. "The way that the media will buy stories to further re-victimize, re-traumatize, and exploit the families & victims of serial killers is evil!" (Shannan Gilbert's disappearance led to the discovery of bodies, though she herself is not believed to have been murdered.) Ellerup and her two grown children are being paid for the docuseries, as are Heuermann's attorneys, reports Deadline, which suggests the family will receive about $1 million.

A Peacock spokesperson tells Rolling Stone that Ellerup will have no creative control over the series. Ellerup will not technically be paid for her participation, but will receive "a licensing fee for use of her archive material," says the spokesperson. Whatever the semantics, the deal means none of the money can go toward Heuermann's defense costs, per Rolling Stone. Ellerup faces no charges herself, and prosecutors have said she appeared to be out of town when killings took place. Heuermann has been charged in the murder of three young women, though more charges could follow. (Read more Gilgo Beach killer stories.)