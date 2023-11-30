Here Are the 6 Finalists for New Minnesota State Flag

State seal will also be replaced
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 30, 2023 3:46 AM CST
Minnesota Is Down to 6 Choices for New Flag
FILE - The Minnesota state flag is displayed in the state Capitol building rotunda, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.   (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP, File)

Minnesota is in the end stages of replacing its state flag, which many consider offensive to Native Americans. The State Emblems Redesign Commission has opened up a public comment period on the final six contenders for the new flag, none of which feature anything close to the current design involving settlers farming Minnesota land while a Native American apparently rides off into the sunset. See the finalists, plus the current state flag, in our gallery; you can also view the final contenders for the new state seal on the commission's website.

MPR News has been speaking with some of the designers of the finalist flag designs; one of them says he initially started messing around with possible new flag designs before the contest was even launched. (See interviews with three more of them here.) As the Smithsonian magazine reports, not all of the more than 2,600 submissions were entirely serious; one submission for the new state seal, for example, involved a depiction of a Minnesota "hotdish" (Minnesota's word for a one-dish meal similar to a casserole; read all about it here) in the middle of the seal. Even children submitted designs, as did, apparently, dog lovers. The goal is for the new designs to be unveiled on Minnesota's Statehood Day, May 11, 2024. (Read more Minnesota stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X