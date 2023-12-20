Sex Offender Escaped Prison in Mom's Clothes

Authorities have released more details on how sex offender Robert Yancy Jr. escaped from a Texas prison on Sunday, and on why his mother is also facing charges. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Amanda Hernandez says the 39-year-old walked out of the Clemens Unit in Brazoria wearing some of his mother's clothes after she visited, CBS News reports. Leonor Priestle "came to the unit and she was wearing a black sweater and a beanie," Hernandez says. "He put that on and was able to leave the unit with her, just walked out of the unit and left."

To leave the unit, people are required to show identification. Authorities say Yancy was able to leave about he presented somebody else's ID, KTRK reports. His mother is a former correctional officer who worked at the McConnell Unit in Beeville for around 18 months ending in September 2011 and authorities believe she had inside information that may have helped her plan the escape.

Yancy—who was sentenced to life without parole last year after he was convicted of abusing a young girl for years—was arrested at a park around 45 miles west of the prison on Monday morning after people recognized him and called police, Hernandez says. His mother has been charged with permit/facilitate an escape and her boyfriend, Russell Williams, has been charged with criminal intent to escape. (Read more prison escape stories.)