Hamas Releases 16 More Hostages

Hamas released another 16 hostages Wednesday as talks to extend the truce with Israel continued. The BBC reports that two Russian-Israeli women were released to the Red Cross Wednesday and returned to Israel. Another 10 Israelis and four Thai citizens were later released to the Red Cross. Qatari authorities said that in accordance with the terms of the truce, which is now in its sixth day, 30 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails would be released. Qatari officials said dual nationals among the Israelis released on Wednesday include an American woman, three Germans, and a Dutch child.

The releases Wednesday brought the number of hostages freed by Hamas to more than 100, but the Israeli military says more than 140 remain in Gaza. Many of the remaining hostages are soldiers and men of military age, and Hamas is expected to drive a hard bargain for their release, the New York Times reports. The truce is due to expire Thursday, but an Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity tells the Washington Post that Israel expects it to be extended by "another two to three days."

The Israeli official says, however, that the ceasefire will not become permanent and Israel will not abandon its "goal of removing Hamas from its rule in Gaza." The Israeli military says it's investigating a claim from Hamas that three hostages, including 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage seized in the Oct. 7 attack, were killed in an Israeli airstrike. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)