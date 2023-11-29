Jonathan Majors' Trial Begins

Jonathan Majors went on trial in New York City in an assault case that could affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 34-year-old actor faces four misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment after being accused of a domestic assault on then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March, Variety reports. Majors, whose lawyers say he is "completely innocent" and was assaulted by Jabbari, could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Majors, whose film and TV credits include Creed III, Loki, and the third Ant-Man movie, was considered a rising star before his arrest and had been expected to play a major role in the next phase of the MCU as the main villain, Kang the Conqueror, the BBC reports. But plans were scaled back after his arrest, and release dates for the next two Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars, have been pushed back. Studio execs have discussed recasting the role or promoting a different villain if Majors is convicted, Variety reported earlier this month.

Prosecutors said Jabbari was treated in a hospital for minor injuries after fighting with Majors during a car ride in New York, the AP reports. She was briefly arrested after he filed a cross-complaint last month, but the DA's office dropped the charges next month. Before jury selection began on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gaffey agreed to bar spectators and the press from the courtroom while a piece of evidence "likely to be prejudicial and inflammatory" was discussed, Deadline reports. Seth Zuckerman, an attorney for Majors, said the evidence could "taint the jury pool beyond repair." (Read more Jonathan Majors stories.)