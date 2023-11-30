Shannen Doherty's Cancer Update Is Not a Good One

Shannen Doherty shared a difficult update on her cancer battle in a new People cover story, but the 52-year-old actress makes it clear she's not even close to "done." After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and going into remission in 2017, the cancer returned in 2019 and later spread to her brain. Now, the actress says, it's spread to her bones. "I don't want to die," she tells the magazine. "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I'm just not—I'm not done. ... My greatest memory is yet to come."

She feels one of her purposes in life is to raise awareness—and money, noting of cancer research, "It's insane to me [that] we still don't have a cure." She's also launching a new podcast, Let's Be Clear, in which she will discuss her life, career, relationships, and the cancer fight. When you have cancer, she says, "People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work," but that's not true: "We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward." Read the full interview here. (Read more Shannen Doherty stories.)