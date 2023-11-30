Sebastian Stan to Star as a Young Donald Trump

Sebastian Stan, who's played such notable real-life figures as Tonya Harding's husband, the Robinhood Markets CEO, and Tommy Lee, will soon be able to add Donald Trump to that list. Multiple outlets are reporting the Marvel Cinematic Universe star will be playing a young Trump in an upcoming film from Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi set to follow Trump's early days of building his New York real estate empire in the 1970s and 1980s. CNN and Deadline report The Apprentice as the title, while Variety says it's called The Student. Maria Bakalova of Borat 2 and Bodies Bodies Bodies will reportedly star as the late Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's wife and sometimes business partner at the time, and Succession star Jeremy Strong will play Roy Cohn, a lawyer and fixer who mentored the young Trump.