Sebastian Stan to Star as a Young Donald Trump

Sebastian Stan, who's played such notable real-life figures as Tonya Harding's husband, the Robinhood Markets CEO, and Tommy Lee, will soon be able to add Donald Trump to that list. Multiple outlets are reporting the Marvel Cinematic Universe star will be playing a young Trump in an upcoming film from Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi set to follow Trump's early days of building his New York real estate empire in the 1970s and 1980s. CNN and Deadline report The Apprentice as the title, while Variety says it's called The Student. Maria Bakalova of Borat 2 and Bodies Bodies Bodies will reportedly star as the late Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's wife and sometimes business partner at the time, and Succession star Jeremy Strong will play Roy Cohn, a lawyer and fixer who mentored the young Trump.
Per the logline cited by Variety, the film "is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers." The film will be written by Gabriel Sherman, who authored The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News—and Divided a Country. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)