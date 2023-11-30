Hamas released another 16 hostages on Wednesday amid the temporary pause in fighting in Gaza, and in exchange, Israel set free 30 prisoners of its own—among them, a notable Palestinian activist. The AP reports that a bus transporting some of the latter arrived in Ramallah, in the West Bank, on Thursday morning, the sixth day of the extended truce. Among the newly freed prisoners: Ahed Tamimi, 22, who went viral in 2017 as a teen after a video of her slapping two Israeli soldiers circulated. Tamimi was sentenced to eight months in prison for that incident.

The New York Times notes that Tamimi had been arrested again on Nov. 6 in an early morning raid on suspicion of inciting violence and calling for terrorist activity, although charges were never formally filed. A Palestinian official tells Reuters that Tamimi had been freed after being held at the Damon Prison, near the Israeli city of Haifa. Her father, activist Bassem Tamimi, is also reportedly being held by Israel without charges. Tamimi's attorney says she was beaten during her latest arrest. Her mother says that Tamimi was arrested based on a fake social media post; Nariman Tamimi claims her daughter's Instagram was hacked, per the AP. (Read more activists stories.)