Whether or not you believe Die Hard is a Christmas movie, a good number of people invite Hans Gruber into their yearly December rotation. According to a Yahoo/YouGov poll, the 1988 action film made it into the top 10 list of movies people rewatch every holiday season. Home Alone (1990) topped the list, which had a mix of silver screen classics like It's a Wonderful Life (1947) and more recent comedies, including Elf (2003). See which holiday movies pique people's nostalgia the most: