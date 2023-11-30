Ronaldo Faces $1B Suit Over Endorsement of Binance

A year ago, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo offered fans a deal that he said would reward them "for all the years of support." He had partnered with Binance on a collection of non-fungible tokens celebrating "an iconic Ronaldo moment." The investment didn't pan out for buyers, the BBC reports. The least expensive NFT in the group was priced at $77 at the time and now goes for about a buck. Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to pay more than $4 billion in fines and penalties, its founder another $200 million. And on Tuesday, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Ronaldo in Florida seeking more than $1 billion in damages.