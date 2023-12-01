Rand Paul Saves Fellow Senator With Heimlich

A Republican Senate luncheon turned dramatic on Thursday when Sen. Joni Ernst began choking on her food. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a physician, came to the rescue, using the Heimlich maneuver to save his Iowa colleague, USA Today reports. The luncheon took place behind closed doors, but senators announced the news, with Sen. Mike Lee referring to Paul as a hero in a tweet . Ernst went political in her post on X thanking Paul. "Can't help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats," she wrote.

A post mentioning Ernst from fellow Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley earlier seems prescient now. He put up a photo of the two of them displaying full plates at the lunch, as well as a closeup of one of the servings. "Yummm, an Iowa chop from Sen Ernst & the Iowa Cattlemen's Association for lunch," he wrote. If you start to choke when Rand Paul isn't around, you can perform the Heimlich on yourself. Instructions are here. (Read more Heimlich maneuver stories.)