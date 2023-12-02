Gunman Shoots Five Men at Homeless Encampment

Five men were shot at a homeless encampment in Las Vegas on Friday night, and police were searching for a suspect, authorities said. One of the victims, a man thought to be in his 50s, died, NBC News reports. The others were hospitalized, police said, with one of them in critical condition. The shooting occurred around 5:30pm near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city, said police Lt. Mark Lourenco, per the AP .

The Friday night shooting is similar to but not connected with the killings of three men who were shot to death, apparently by a single gunman, while sleeping outside in different parts of Los Angeles on Sunday, police told ABC News. Los Angeles officials have issued a warning about sleeping alone on the streets; police are searching for the gunman there. "Seek shelter, seek services, stay together, seek support," Mayor Karen Bass said, per CNN. Las Vegas police on Saturday reassured residents about whether others are in danger from that killer. "We believe this is an isolated event," Lourenco texted the AP.