KISS Delivers Farewell Live Show

On Saturday night, KISS closed out the final performance of their The End of the Road farewell tour at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden. But as dedicated fans surely know—they were never going to call it quits. Not really. During their encore, the band's current lineup—founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer—left the stage to reveal digital avatars of themselves. After the transformation, the virtual KISS launched into a performance of "God Gave Rock and Roll to You," per the AP .

The technology was used to tease a new chapter of the rock band: after 50 years of KISS, the band is now interested in a kind of digital immortality. The avatars were created by George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, in partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, the latter of which was co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus. The two companies recently teamed up for the "ABBA Voyage" show in London, in which fans could attend a full concert by the Swedish band—as performed by their digital avatars.

Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment, says this new technology allows KISS to continue their legacy for "eternity." He says the band wasn't on stage during the virtual performance because "that's the key thing," of the future-seeking technology. "KISS could have a concert in three cities in the same night across three different continents. That's what you could do with this." In an interview, Simmons put it this way: "We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we've never dreamed of before. The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he's ever done before."