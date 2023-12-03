Beyonce's Renaissance Is No. 1

Concert film has strong debut on a slow weekend
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 3, 2023 2:15 PM CST
Beyonce appears at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2021.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Beyonce was a one-woman show this weekend. The concert picture she wrote, directed and produced won the weekend box office with $21 million in North American ticket sales, according to estimates from AMC Theatres on Sunday. The post-Thanksgiving, early December box office is notoriously slow, but Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, bucked the trend. Not accounting for inflation, it's the first time a film has opened over $20 million on this weekend in 20 years—since The Last Samurai. Beyonce's film is focused on the tour for her Grammy-winning album. It debuted in 2,539 theaters in the US and Canada, as well as 94 international territories, where it earned $6.4 million from 2,621 theaters, the AP reports.

The weekend was slow overall, despite new releases including Godzilla Minus One, the Hindi-language Animal, Angel Studios' sci-fi thriller The Shift, and Lionsgate's John Woo-directed revenge pic Silent Night. Films in the Top 10 are expected to gross only $85 million in total. Though Renaissance did not come close to matching the $92.8 million debut of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October, it's still off to a good start for a concert film. No one expected Renaissance to match The Eras Tour, which is wrapping up its theatrical run soon with over $250 million globally. Beyonce's 39-city, 56-show tour, made over $500 million and attracted over 2.7 million concertgoers. Swift's ongoing "Eras Tour," with 151 dates, is expected to gross some $1.4 billion.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, $21 million.
  2. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, $14.5 million.
  3. Godzilla Minus One, $11 million.
  4. Trolls Band Together, $7.6 million.
  5. Wish, $7.4 million.
  6. Napoleon, $7.1 million.
  7. Animal, $6.1 million.
  8. The Shift, $4.4 million.
  9. Silent Night, $3 million.
  10. Thanksgiving, $2.6 million.
