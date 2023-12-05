Kelsey Grammer Interview Abruptly Ends After Trump Question

Paramount+ publicity people put a stop to the interview
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2023 1:30 AM CST
Trump Question Ends Kelsey Grammer Interview
This image released by Lionsgate shows Kelsey Grammer in a scene from "Jesus Revolution."   (Dan Anderson/Lionsgate via AP)

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today if he is still a supporter of Donald Trump, Kelsey Grammer answered in the affirmative before the interview abruptly ended. The Frasier actor said, "I am, and I'll let that be the end of it" before the interview, which you can listen to here, ended. But host Justin Webb explained after Grammer's departure that it wasn't the actor's choice to stop things there, Mediaite reports. "I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it," Webb said. "The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length so we… They decided we'd had plenty of time for our interview."

"But I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the forthcoming election," Webb said. Paramount+ is the streaming service that airs the Frasier reboot. Grammer has been quite open about the fact that he voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. Earlier in the interview, Grammer (who is a born-again Christian and recently played a controversial real-life pastor in Jesus Revolution) had mentioned fellow Trump supporter Roseanne Barr, whose racist tweet about Barack Obama got her fired from the Roseanne reboot, Vanity Fair reports. (Read more Kelsey Grammer stories.)

