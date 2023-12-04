A Mexican woman died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific Ocean off the beach town of Melaque, authorities said Sunday. Rafael Araiza, the head of the local civil defense office, said the attack occurred Saturday a short distance from the beach in Melaque, just west of the seaport of Manzanillo. The town is in the western state of Jalisco, reports the AP, and is located next to the better-known beach town of Barra de Navidad. Araiza said the woman, 26, was swimming with her 5-year-old daughter toward a floating play platform about 75 feet from the shore. The victim was trying to boost her child aboard the floating platform when the shark bit her. The daughter wasn't harmed.