Cheney Considers Presidential Run in 2024

But former GOP congresswoman says she won't do it if it would help Trump win
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2023 12:03 PM CST
Liz Cheney Weighs a Third-Party Run in 2024
Then-Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill on Dec. 19, 2022.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

As Liz Cheney makes the rounds promoting her new memoir, the former GOP congresswoman is making clear that she is still considering a third-party run for president in 2024. In an interview with the Washington Post on Monday, Cheney said she would make a decision in the next few months. "Several years ago, I would not have contemplated a third-party run," she tells the Post. But "I happen to think democracy is at risk at home, obviously, as a result of Donald Trump's continued grip on the Republican Party, and I think democracy is at risk internationally as well."

  • Big factor: Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress after becoming a fierce Trump critic, tells the newspaper she would not run if she concludes doing so would draw votes from President Biden and help Trump win. "That will all be part of my calculation as we go into the early months of 2024."

  • No Labels: If she were to run, the daughter of former VP Dick Cheney would have to do so on a third party ticket in order to ensure ballot access. She tells USA Today that she hasn't ruled out the possibility of running on a bipartisan ticket from the independent No Labels group. "Whatever it takes," as she told the Post.
  • A warning: Cheney also warned on the Today show that if Trump were to win reelection, he would not willingly leave office at the end of his term and instead try to install himself as a permanent president. "There's no question," she said. "Absolutely. He's already done it once. ... He's already attempted to seize power, and he was stopped, thankfully, and for the good of the nation and the republic. But he said he will do it again. He's expressed no remorse for what he did."
  • A counter: GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says Cheney's warnings that Trump represents a threat to democracy are overblown. "I think Liz's hatred of Trump is real," he said, per the Hill. "I think a continuation of the Biden presidency would be a disaster for peace and prosperity at home and abroad," Graham said. "Our border is broken. The only person who is really going to fix a broken border is Donald Trump. When he was president, none of this stuff was going on in Ukraine. Hamas and all these other terrorist groups were afraid of Trump."
  • Logistics: In terms of campaign funds, Axios notes that Cheney created a super PAC after losing her House reelection race, with the goal of trying to prevent election deniers from winning office.
