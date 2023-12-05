Cheney Considers Presidential Run in 2024

As Liz Cheney makes the rounds promoting her new memoir, the former GOP congresswoman is making clear that she is still considering a third-party run for president in 2024. In an interview with the Washington Post on Monday, Cheney said she would make a decision in the next few months. "Several years ago, I would not have contemplated a third-party run," she tells the Post. But "I happen to think democracy is at risk at home, obviously, as a result of Donald Trump's continued grip on the Republican Party, and I think democracy is at risk internationally as well."

Big factor: Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress after becoming a fierce Trump critic, tells the newspaper she would not run if she concludes doing so would draw votes from President Biden and help Trump win. "That will all be part of my calculation as we go into the early months of 2024."