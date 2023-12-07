UNLV Shooter Was 67-Year-Old Professor: Sources

The gunman in Wednesday's shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press . He previously worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release the information publicly. The attack, which killed three and critically wounded a fourth, was the worst shooting in the city since October 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 after opening fire from the window of a room at Mandalay Bay casino on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip only a couple miles from the UNLV campus, the AP reports.

At about 11:45am, the gunman opened fire on the fourth floor of the building that houses UNLV's Lee Business School, then went to several other floors before he was killed in a shootout with two university police detectives outside the building, UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia said. Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter. It wasn't immediately clear how many of the school's 30,000 students were on campus at the time, but McMahill said students had been gathered outside the building to eat and play games. If police hadn't killed the attacker, "it could have been countless additional lives taken," he said. The shooter has not been identified, but CNN's sources describe him as a 67-year-old "career college professor" who was also connected to a college in Georgia. (Read more Las Vegas stories.)