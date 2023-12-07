Celebs' Jilted Exes Are Now Dating Each Other

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, the former GMA3 co-anchors who lost their jobs after their romance became public knowledge, both divorced their spouses—and those ex-spouses are now having a romance of their own. Actor Andrew Shue, Robach's ex, is dating Marilee Fiebig, Holmes' ex, People reports. The magazine says Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 44, became close due to their "shared experience" after their exes' relationship made headlines. They've long been friends through their then-spouses, and even shared a selfie together years ago . Meanwhile, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, have become increasingly comfortable being seen together in public, and recently made a PDA-filled red carpet debut at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball last week.

The former co-anchors also launched a new podcast together, and they spent much of Tuesday's premiere episode of Amy & TJ discussing their relationship. They emphasized that they never cheated on their exes, and that they were both already in divorce proceedings and living apart from their then-estranged spouses when they were "outed" as a couple a little over a year ago, Yahoo News reports. As for now? "Bottom line ... I'm in love with this woman and she's in love with me and we are planning a life together," Holmes said. (Read more Amy Robach stories.)