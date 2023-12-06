'Active Shooter' Reported on UNLV Campus

Police officers responded Wednesday to a "confirmed active shooter" in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the university announced in a post on X . Las Vegas Police subsequently wrote on X that the suspect "has been located and is deceased."

"This is not a test," the university wrote in its initial post. "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT." Las Vegas police said in a separate post on X that there appeared to be multiple victims, the AP reports. The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV's Lee Business School, which sits near the student union. Shots were also reported in the student union itself, KSNV reports. (Read more Las Vegas stories.)