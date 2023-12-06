'Active Shooter' Reported on UNLV Campus

Las Vegas police say there appear to be multiple victims
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 6, 2023 2:41 PM CST
UNLV Confirms 'Active Shooter,' Multiple Victims Reported
The UNLV campus.   (Wikipedia/Wasted Time R)

Police officers responded Wednesday to a "confirmed active shooter" in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the university announced in a post on X. Las Vegas Police subsequently wrote on X that the suspect "has been located and is deceased."

"This is not a test," the university wrote in its initial post. "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT." Las Vegas police said in a separate post on X that there appeared to be multiple victims, the AP reports. The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV's Lee Business School, which sits near the student union. Shots were also reported in the student union itself, KSNV reports. (Read more Las Vegas stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X