Hunter Biden Charged With Tax Evasion

Hunter Biden was indicted again Thursday, adding to the gun charges he's already facing. A federal grand jury on Thursday charged the president's son with evading taxes on millions he made from foreign businesses. Specifically, three felonies and six misdemeanors: three counts each of evasion of a tax assessment, failure to file and pay taxes, and filing a false or fraudulent tax return. The probe by special counsel David C. Weiss that led to the charges remains open. Coverage:

The special counsel, who started investigating Biden in 2018, says Biden "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019."

More from a prosecutor: The indictment details Biden allegedly spending money on, "in short, everything but his taxes," per a prosecutor. He allegedly spent money on luxury purchases including hotels and cars, drugs, strippers, escorts, and more.

The indictment details Biden allegedly spending money on, "in short, everything but his taxes," per a prosecutor. He allegedly spent money on luxury purchases including hotels and cars, drugs, strippers, escorts, and more. How serious? The New York Times says that while the tax charges "have always been the more serious element of the inquiry," the charges are "far less explosive than ones pushed by former President Donald J. Trump and congressional Republicans."