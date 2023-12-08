Tourists Save 'Important Part of American History' From Arson

Individuals intervened after seeing woman pouring gas on Atlanta home where MLK Jr. was born: cops
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 8, 2023 10:20 AM CST
'Brave' Tourists Prevent Arson of MLK's Birth Home
This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, shows Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home, which is operated by the National Park Service.   (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

An attempt to burn down the home in which Martin Luther King Jr. was born was thwarted Thursday thanks in part to a couple of tourists, according to Atlanta Police. Two visitors from Utah initially spotted a woman pouring gasoline on the building, which was closed last month for extensive renovations, and intervened, per WSB and CBS News. "That action saved an important part of American history," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a press conference. "It could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames," added Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry. A witness video obtained by WSB showed a woman dressed in black pouring gasoline on windows of the home, as well as surrounding bushes.

The King Center said the historic home-turned-museum was saved thanks to the "brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement," per USA Today. Two off-duty New York Police Department officers who were visiting the nearby King Center reportedly held the woman until local police arrived around 5:45pm. Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, 26, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree arson and interference with government property. As the home was acquired by the National Park Service in 2018 and is therefore federal property, Henderson could also face federal charges, per WSB and CBS. "Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act," the King Center said. (Read more Atlanta stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X