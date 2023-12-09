Nearly two years ago, Chris Evert revealed she was in chemo for ovarian cancer, the same kind of cancer her late sister died of. Now, the 68-year-old tennis great, who'd announced earlier this year that she was finally cancer-free, has an update that's not the greatest: Her cancer has returned, and she's once again undergoing chemo and will be stepping back from work as an on-air announcer for ESPN for the time being, the outlet reports .

In a Friday statement, Evert notes the cancer was discovered this week during testing. "Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week," she says. "Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy." She adds that she'll be temporarily nixing her ESPN duties, including serving as a correspondent for next month's Australia Open in Melbourne. "But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!" she says.

Evert, herself an 18-time Grand Slam winner, also notes she's glad she discovered the cancer when she did this time around. "While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early," she says. Per CNN, Evert's last round of chemo before this newest treatment was in May 2022. "I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself," Evert says in her statement. "Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season." (Read more Chris Evert stories.)