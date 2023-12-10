Deadly Tornadoes Strike Near Nashville

Severe storms and tornadoes that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities. Three people, including a child, were killed in Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line, county officials said. And the Nashville Emergency Operation Center said three people were killed by severe storms in Madison, a neighborhood just north of downtown, per the AP and CNN . Meanwhile, another 23 people were treated for injuries at hospitals in Montgomery County.

"This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones," said Joe Pitts, mayor of hard-hit Clarksville. "The city stands ready to help them in their time of grief." The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touched down around 2pm. Shanika Washington said that as soon as she heard the storm sirens going off in her Clarksville neighborhood, she took her children, ages 5 and 10, to a windowless bathroom in the basement of her townhouse.

"The lights were flickering, so I knew it was somewhere close in the vicinity," she said. "I just kept praying to God as it was going on. It was very terrifying and scary." When she came out of the bathroom, she looked out of a window and saw the destruction: Debris swept onto cars that had their windows broken out. Shutters ripped from homes. Some roofs were ripped off townhouses. Air conditioning units and backyard grills were tossed like toys, and wooden dividers between townhouses were missing.