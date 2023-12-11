Nebraska Priest Fatally Stabbed During Invasion of Catholic Church

A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Catholic priest who was attacked over the weekend in a church rectory in a small Nebraska community, authorities said. The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell was assaulted Sunday "during an invasion" of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a statement. Gutgsell was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries, the AP reports. Police received a 911 call about an attempted break-in at the church just after 5am. When officers arrived, they found Gutgsell injured and a suspected attacker inside. Kierre L. Williams, 43, was arrested on charges of homicide and using a weapon to commit a felony, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said in a statement.