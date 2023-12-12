Big Bang Theory Actress, 43, Has Lung Cancer Surgery

'They caught it really early,' Kate Micucci says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2023 5:29 PM CST
Kate Micucci attends the "Spamalot" Broadway opening night at St. James Theater on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in New York.   (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Kate Micucci, best known for her role as Lucy in several seasons of The Big Bang Theory, is recovering from surgery for lung cancer. "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a 'Sick Tok,'" she said in a post on TikTok over the weekend. "I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early." The 43-year-old added: "It's really weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise. But I guess it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out—I'm all good."

She said she will "probably be moving slow for a few weeks" but she hopes to get back to work as soon as she can. Micucci's many other TV and film credits include Scrubs, Four Kings, How I Met Your Mother, and The Last Hurrah, Deadline reports.She is also Oates in the comedy musical duo Garfunkel and Oates. CNN reports that lung cancer diagnoses have been rising in women in recent years, including many people who have never smoked.

Micucci said the cancer was caught earlier after doctors noticed something unusual in her bloodwork. "I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high," she said. "So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that's where the spot in my lung was noticed." (Read more lung cancer stories.)

