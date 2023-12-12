Flight to Detroit Diverted to Canadian Military Base

Some 270 Delta Air Lines passengers traveling from Amsterdam to Detroit ended up at a Canadian military base overnight after an unexpected detour. The airline says the Airbus A330 was diverted to Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay in the Labrador part of the province Newfoundland and Labrador, the Detroit Free Press reports. The airline says the flight was diverted Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" after the aircraft experienced a mechanical issue. Passengers spent the night in a military barracks.

Passenger Shikha Joshi tells NBC News that after a long wait at the airport, families were given barracks rooms with basic amenities. In a post on Instagram, Joshi said passengers boarded a new plane after waiting for more than seven hours, then "waited an hour after boarding for take off only to hear that the crew and pilot have finished their allotted hours of flying and need to rest now for 10-12 hours." Delta says it "sent additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday."

"We were extremely scared. We were wondering why weren't getting informed until the very last minute," passenger Holly Dubbs tells WXYZ. "We had no idea this was an emergency landing. We were landing at an airport that wasn't an international airport, it was very small. There was nothing around us." The remote base is among the Canadian airports flights were diverted to when US airspace was closed after the 9/11 attacks. Delta says it worked with officials in Goose Bay to provide food, water, and accommodation for the stranded passengers, who will be compensated for the inconvenience, the AP reports. (Read more Delta Air Lines stories.)