After Inflation Report, Stocks Hit Highest Level Since Early 2022

Big Tech stocks helped lead the way following solid gains for Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and some other of Wall Street's largest and most influential stocks, the AP reports. They overshadowed an 12.4% tumble for Oracle, whose revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts' forecasts. Icosavax also jumped 49.5% after AstraZeneca said it would buy the biopharmaceutical company for at least $838 million in cash, with the price tag rising if certain milestones are met.

But Wall Street's spotlight was on the inflation report, which showed U.S. consumers paid prices for gasoline, food and other living costs last month that were 3.1% higher than a year earlier. That was a slight deceleration from October's 3.2% inflation and exactly in line with economists' expectations. The data likely changes nothing about what the Federal Reserve will do at its latest meeting on interest rates, which ends Wednesday. The widespread expectation is still for the Fed to keep its main interest rate steady. But following the inflation report, traders were betting on a nearly 42% chance of a cut happening by March, according to data from CME Group.

On Wall Street, Choice Hotels International fell 1.9% after it said it's taking its buyout offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts directly to its rival's shareholders. Choice already owns 1.5 million shares of Wyndham, whose board has cited concerns about value and regulatory approval while rebuffing Choice in the past. Toymaker Hasbro slipped 1.1% after it announced additional job cuts as part of its cost-cutting program. On the winning side, Centene rose 2.8% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500. The managed care company gave a forecast for earnings in 2024 that topped analysts' expectations, and it also authorized a program to buy back up to $4 billion more of its stock.