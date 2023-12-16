From Around the Globe, Words That Entered the Zeitgeist

Many sentiments are universal; many words are not. As 2023 ends, the AP reached out to colleagues around the world for terms that emerged this year and seized or crystalized the popular mood. Some were newsy, some cultural. A couple were kind of delightful. Whatever the language, the emotions came through. Some might consider "AI," or "artificial intelligence," as the word of 2023, while Merriam-Webster went with "authentic," and Oxford University Press picked "rizz," a riff on "charisma." Here's a sampling of diverse examples of what folks in Germany call a "gefluegeltes Wort," or "word with wings," from around the globe: