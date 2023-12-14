NBA Player Suspended Indefinitely After Smacking Opponent

The NBA has suspended Draymond Green indefinitely after the Golden State Warriors player struck a Phoenix Suns player in the face during the Warriors-Suns game in Phoenix Tuesday night. Green apologized to Jusuf Nurkic after the game, saying he did not intend to strike him: "I sell calls with my arms ... so I was selling the call ... and I swung and unfortunately I hit him," he said. "I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip, so I spun away and, unfortunately, I hit him," he said, per CNN and ESPN. Nurkic went down after the hit, and officials who reviewed the incident ruled it a flagrant 2 foul, which got Green automatically ejected from the game—his third ejection this season. The Warriors lost 119-116.
In announcing Green's punishment Wednesday, the NBA said it "takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." On November 11, he was ejected after receiving two technical fouls against the Cleveland Cavaliers; three days later, he was ejected again after he put a Minnesota Timberwolves player into a headlock. He was also suspended for five games after the headlock incident. In April, he was suspended for one game after stepping on the chest of a Sacramento Kings player. This time, "He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play," the league says in its statement. Counseling is expected to be part of the plan. (Read more Draymond Green stories.)