NBA Player Suspended Indefinitely After Smacking Opponent

The NBA has suspended Draymond Green indefinitely after the Golden State Warriors player struck a Phoenix Suns player in the face during the Warriors-Suns game in Phoenix Tuesday night. Green apologized to Jusuf Nurkic after the game, saying he did not intend to strike him: "I sell calls with my arms ... so I was selling the call ... and I swung and unfortunately I hit him," he said. "I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip, so I spun away and, unfortunately, I hit him," he said, per CNN and ESPN. Nurkic went down after the hit, and officials who reviewed the incident ruled it a flagrant 2 foul, which got Green automatically ejected from the game—his third ejection this season. The Warriors lost 119-116.