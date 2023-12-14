US /
bulls

Odd Delay for New Jersey Commuters: Wandering Bull

Animal shows up on train tracks before being captured
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 14, 2023 11:45 AM CST
Odd Delay for New Jersey Commuters: Wayward Bull
An image of the animal.   (New Jersey Transit)

It's not your typical cause of a snarled commute in the big city: a wandering bull. New Jersey Transit on Thursday morning posted images of the animal, which showed up on the tracks near Newark Penn Station. ABC News reports that animal was eventually tranquilized and captured, but not before causing delays of about 45 minutes for trains running back and forth between New Jersey and New York's Penn Station, per NBC New York.

It wasn't immediately clear where the animal came from, though NJ.com notes that Newark is home to multiple slaughterhouses from which it might have escaped. While that is figured out, authorities say an animal sanctuary will tend to the animal. "We're trying to piece it all together," says a NJ Transit spokesman. (This kind of thing has happened before.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X