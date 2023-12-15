The good news: Larry David's weekly cringefest, Curb Your Enthusiasm, is coming back for its 12th season on Feb. 4. The bad news, if you enjoy subjecting yourself to such cringe: It's the Emmy-winning series' last, reports USA Today . The 10 episodes will run on HBO and stream on Max, with the finale set for April 7. "As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be—the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," the 76-year-old comedian, TV producer, and Seinfeld co-creator said in a statement, per Variety .

The largely improvised show, which centers on the trials and tribulations of David's extra-curmudgeonly alter ego, premiered in 2000 and assumed the honor of HBO's longest-running series last season, though it took a rather large break from 2011 to 2017, per the Hollywood Reporter. There aren't many details yet on what this final season will entail, but Tracey Ullman and Vince Vaughn are once more listed in the cast, as are show regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, JB Smoove, Richard Lewis, and Ted Danson.

HBO has given David massive latitude on whether he wants to return each season, and now, he's finally chosen to bring his socially inept on-screen machinations to an end. "It's hard to say farewell to such a groundbreaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series ... which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre," said HBO CEO Casey Bloys in a Thursday statement. David offered his own adieu to his famed character. "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell," David lamented in his statement. "Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders." (Read more Curb Your Enthusiasm stories.)