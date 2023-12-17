Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Breaks Hip in Concert Fall

Basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in the hospital with a broken hip after the 76-year-old fell at a concert in Los Angeles. Abdul-Jabbar fell Friday, though the show he was attending was not disclosed, reports TMZ. He was to have had surgery on Saturday, tweeted business partner Deborah Morales, per KTLA. "We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now," Morales wrote.