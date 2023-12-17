Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Breaks Hip in Concert Fall

Basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in the hospital with a broken hip after the 76-year-old fell at a concert in Los Angeles. Abdul-Jabbar fell Friday, though the show he was attending was not disclosed, reports TMZ. He was to have had surgery on Saturday, tweeted business partner Deborah Morales, per KTLA. "We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now," Morales wrote.
Abdul-Jabbar, an icon from his playing days with the Los Angeles Lakers, held the league scoring record for nearly four decades before LeBron James passed him earlier this year. He has focused on social activism, including issues such as improving education opportunities for needy students, since retiring from the game. Abdul-Jabbar also has had other health issues in recent years, including heart surgery and bouts with prostate cancer and chronic myeloid leukemia, notes Yahoo Sports. (Read more Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stories.)