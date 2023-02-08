LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Scoring Record

LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the AP reports. James surpassed the mark held since April 1984 by Abdul-Jabbar, who watched the game from a baseline seat near the Lakers' bench. Abdul-Jabbar then joined a clearly emotional James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the court after the historic basket. James' mother, wife and children also watched from courtside amid a celebrity-studded crowd that rose in waves of anticipation nearly every time he touched the ball.

James didn't let them down: He scored 20 points in the first half with a full showcase of the offensive talent that still shines blindingly after two decades in the NBA, and he tore through the record in a 16-point third quarter capped by that pretty jumper. The game was stopped for about 10 minutes while James hugged his family and participated in a brief ceremony with Silver and Abdul-Jabbar. “I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful," James said. “You guys are one of a kind. To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it’s very humbling.” The AP rounds up some of the reaction to James' feat here.