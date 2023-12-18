Car Plows Into SUV in Biden Motorcade

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were unharmed Sunday night when a car plowed into an SUV that was part of the presidential motorcade. The Secret Service confirmed the collision was unintentional, CNN reports. The president and first lady had just left Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, where they'd held a holiday happy hour event with re-election staffers, and President Biden was answering questions from reporters when a silver sedan collided with the SUV, Reuters reports. The SUV was part of Biden's security detail and was positioned at the intersection across from the entrance to the campaign HQ, closing off the intersection, Fox News reports.

Secret Service officers surrounded the sedan, and the male driver could be seen on TV footage from the scene with his hands in the air. Jill Biden was already in the couple's vehicle, and the president was quickly escorted there to join her; they were returned safely home to Wilmington. A Secret Service spokesperson later confirmed that "there was no protective interest associated with this event and the President's motorcade departed without incident," and CNN notes there was heavy rain in the area at the time. Fox News says Biden was "visibly stunned" by the crash. (Read more President Biden stories.)