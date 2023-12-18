An Arlington National Cemetery monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers will be no more by Christmas. A release from the cemetery notes that it anticipates "complete removal" by Friday of the 1914 statue, which features "a bronze woman, crowned with olive leaves" atop a 32-foot stand, as well as the figure of a Black woman named "Mammy" holding onto what seems to be the child of a white officer, and the figure of "an enslaved man following his owner to war," per the AP . A biblical inscription at the olive leaf-sporting woman's feet reads: "They have beat their swords into plough-shares and their spears into pruning hooks."

NPR notes that legislation was passed by Congress in 2021 that mandated the Defense Department look into removing Confederate "names, symbols, displays, monuments, or paraphernalia," and in 2022, a commission set up in response to that legislation recommended taking this particular memorial down. Per that commission's report, the Arlington monument shows a "nostalgic, mythologized vision of the Confederacy, including highly sanitized depictions of slavery." The cemetery notes that the monument's bronze pieces will be removed, and that its "granite base and foundation will remain in place to avoid disturbing surrounding graves" in the cemetery.

The dismantling is taking place over the protests of more than three dozen Republican congressmen, led by Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, who wrote a letter last week to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin insisting that the statue "commemorates reconciliation and national unity." Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also isn't happy about the statue's removal; he'd like to see the statue put on display at a Civil War museum operated by the Virginia Military Institute. A cemetery spokeswoman tells the New York Times that the monument will be kept in storage until further plans for it can be made. (Read more Arlington National Cemetery stories.)