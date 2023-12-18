US Steel Jumps 26.1% After Nippon Steel Deal

Big technology companies helped lift the market. Nvidia rose 2.4%, while Netflix rose 3% and Meta rose 2.9%. Traders also bid up shares in online retailers. Amazon.com was 2.7% higher and Etsy gained 4.7%. Energy companies made big gains as the price of crude oil jumped amid growing concerns about attacks from Iranian-backed Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea. Oil and natural gas giant BP has joined the growing list of companies that have halted shipments in the major trade route. Exxon Mobil rose 1% and Valero Energy rose 2.6%.

US Steel soared 26.1% after agreeing to be acquired by Japan's Nippon Steel. The Pittsburgh steel maker played a key role in the nation's industrialization. The all-cash deal is valued at about $14.1 billion, or $14.9 billion with debt. That's nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs. Investors had several other corporate buyout updates to review. Photoshop maker Adobe rose 2.5% following an announcement that it is terminating its planned $20 billion buyout of Figma. Door maker Masonite International fell 16% after saying it will by PGT Innovations in a deal worth about $13 billion.