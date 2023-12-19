Super Bowl Champ Allegedly Robbed Multiple Businesses

Derrick Ward, a former NFL running back who earned a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2008, has allegedly been using his bulk to intimidate store employees instead of opposing players. NBC News reports that the 43-year-old was arrested in Los Angeles Monday in connection with a string of robberies. Police say he is accused of robbing at least five businesses, including gas stations. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to jail records.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the 6-foot, 230-pound Ward didn't use a gun during the alleged robberies, but used "force and fear to get money" from the businesses. Fox News reports that Ward, who spent five years with the Giants, was part of a trio of running backs nicknamed "Earth, Wind, and Fire." He was Wind, Brandon Jacobs was Earth, and Ahmed Bradshaw was Fire. Ward also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans before he retired from the NFL in 2012. (Read more Derrick Ward stories.)