Biden: Yes, Trump 'Supported an Insurrection'

President Biden says it's clear to him that his predecessor is an insurrectionist, but he declined to weigh in on whether that should keep Donald Trump off the ballot. Addressing reporters after arriving in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Biden initially said he would not comment on Tuesday's decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot in that state. However, the president elaborated on the subject when a reporter asked, "Is he an insurrectionist?" per the New York Post .

The Colorado court ruled that Trump is ineligible to be on the ballot because he engaged in insurrection in regard to the 2021 Capitol riot and thus is disqualified under a clause in the 14th Amendment. Trump did not "merely incite the insurrection," says the decision, per CNN, but "he continued to support it by repeatedly demanding that Vice President (Mike) Pence refuse to perform his constitutional duty and by calling Senators to persuade them to stop the counting of electoral votes." The case is expected to wind up in front of the Supreme Court quickly, and many court observers predict the Colorado ruling will be reversed. (Read more President Biden stories.)