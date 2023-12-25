Airline Puts Unaccompanied Child on Wrong Plane

A 6-year-old boy flying alone from Philadelphia to Florida to visit his grandmother for Christmas was put on the wrong plane by Spirit Airlines during the busy holiday travel week. All ended well, though not without a scare for his grandmother waiting for him to disembark in Orlando, reports WINK-TV . "They told me, 'No, he's not on this flight. He missed his flight,'" recalls Maria Ramos. "I said, 'No, he could not miss his flight because I have the check-in tag." She then spoke to a flight attendant, who told her no unaccompanied child had been aboard.

Fortunately, young Casper soon called his grandmother safe and sound—from the airport in Fort Myers, about 160 miles away, per CNN. The airline had put the child on a plane to the wrong city, though in the right state. Ramos drove to pick him up after his first-ever flight. In a statement, Spirit says the child was "incorrectly boarded" on Thursday, though it adds he was under the "care and supervision" of an airline employee all the while. "We apologize to the family for this experience." Weirdly, his bag ended up on the correct flight to Orlando. (Read more air travel stories.)