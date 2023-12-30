After Barring Trump From Ballot, Maine Secretary of State Receiving Threats

Maine's secretary of state says her office has received threats since barring Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot Thursday. "I was prepared for the possibility of threats, and I really appreciate law enforcement and the people around me who have been incredibly supportive of my safety and security," Shenna Bellows said on CNN Friday, per the Hill . "My safety and security is important, so is the safety and security of everyone who works with me and we have received threatening communications."

The threats "are unacceptable," she continued. "I certainly worry about the safety of people that I love, people around me, and people charged with protecting me and working alongside me. That being said, we are a nation of laws, and that's what's really important. So, I have been laser-focused on that obligation to uphold the Constitution." Trump's campaign has called Bellows a "virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat." Her decision is on hold as expected appeals play out. (And the pressure is on for the US Supreme Court to settle the issue.)