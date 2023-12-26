Trump's Christmas Wish: May My Enemies 'ROT IN HELL'

"Merry Christmas to all," former President Trump wrote at the start of a Christmas Day post on Truth Social. But the warm feelings ended there as Trump ticked off a list of his political enemies and told them to "rot in hell," reports the Hill. Trump made special mention of President Biden and "deranged" special counsel Jack Smith, but his full list was far more extensive. "Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and 'sick' as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!" Trump wrote.
Forbes notes that Trump also went after former President Obama—or more specifically, his Affordable Care Act. "Obamacare is too expensive, and otherwise, not good healthcare. I will come up with a much better, and less expensive, alternative!" Trump wrote. "People will be happy, not sad!" Trump made similar comments last month, and the Biden team reportedly wants him to keep it up. ObamaCare has become increasingly popular, with NPR reporting that 2023 enrollments broke a record for the third year in a row. Trump's efforts to undo the law as president fell short, notes the Messenger. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)