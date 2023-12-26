Trump's Christmas Wish: May My Enemies 'ROT IN HELL'

"Merry Christmas to all," former President Trump wrote at the start of a Christmas Day post on Truth Social. But the warm feelings ended there as Trump ticked off a list of his political enemies and told them to "rot in hell," reports the Hill. Trump made special mention of President Biden and "deranged" special counsel Jack Smith, but his full list was far more extensive. "Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and 'sick' as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!" Trump wrote.