It Hasn't Been This Cold in Beijing in 72 Years

At least: Month is the coldest since records began in 1951
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 26, 2023 6:21 AM CST
December Has Been Extra Frosty in Beijing
People try to warm their hands by a heater as they wait for their seats outside a restaurant at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. A cold wave began earlier in the week bringing extensive snowfall and freezing temperatures across China.   (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Beijing recorded the most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December in more than seven decades as a cold wave has enveloped northern and central swathes of China, bringing snowstorms and record-breaking temperatures. A weather observatory in the Chinese capital as of Sunday had recorded more than 300 hours of sub-freezing temperatures since Dec. 11—the most since records began in 1951, according to the official newspaper Beijing Daily.

The city saw nine consecutive days with temperatures below minus 14 degrees Fahrenheit, the paper added. Parts of northern and central China have shivered under frigid cold snaps this month, reports the AP, with authorities closing schools and highways several times due to snowstorms. Temperatures at 78 weather stations across the country hit record lows for the month of December, while average temperatures this month in northern and some central parts of China hit record lows set in 1961, according to the National Meteorological Center.

