As a science fiction and fantasy author, Scott Reintgen is used to probing Q&As . Over the Christmas weekend, however, the North Carolina resident held an impromptu one on social media after he and his wife made a rather jolting discovery early Christmas morning. "Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE'S presents," Reintgen wrote on X a few hours later, showing a picture of the chaotic, wrapping-paper-strewn crime scene, "with no present spared," per the Daily Beast .

People in Reintgen's comments had ... questions. "What time did you discover it?" one curious person asked. "He literally came back upstairs asking for scissors. That's how we knew something went terribly wrong," Reintgen responded, noting that his wife then scrambled to at least rewrap the gifts they'd prepared for their older son. Some people tried to make excuses for his eager toddler, suggesting the little guy had to tear open all the gifts because he didn't know how to read which gifts were his. "See, I'd buy that ... but he absolutely knows how to spell his name!" Reintgen wrote.

Most of Reintgen's responses to his son's infraction were filled with humor at the situation. "I can't imagine the rush they must have felt," one envious commenter wrote, to which Reintgen replied, "The freest creature in the universe. For exactly seven minutes." The author also hinted at some low-key embarrassment way in the future, noting the incident is "already written into a wedding speech."

story continues below

Reintgen summed up his Christmas fiasco thusly: "We were definitely upset for about five minutes there, but I am a pretty firm believer in having to laugh at the unexpected and just roll with it. He's just a little kid ... if the worst thing that happens on Christmas is we have a few presents opened early?! That's not half bad." (Read more Christmas gifts stories.)