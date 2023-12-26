Kevin Spacey: 'Netflix Exists Because of Me'

Kevin Spacey isn't feeling very appreciated this holiday as a new interview finds the actor blasting his former employer Netflix, a platform he claims to have put "on the map." Spacey starred in Netflix's first original scripted series House of Cards , which was a big hit for the platform when it premiered in February 2013. Netflix cut ties with Spacey , and killed off his power-hungry character, four years later as numerous men came forward to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct and assault. Yet Spacey has a habit of reviving his House of Cards character , Frank Underwood, particularly around Christmastime, as Deadline points out. This year, he sat down with Tucker Carlson to answer questions in Underwood's Charleston accent in what he said was a blend of life and art.

Asked about Netflix, Spacey said, "It is bizarre that they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone—allegations that have now been proven false," per the Guardian. Last year, a court in New York found Spacey did not molest the actor Anthony Rapp. This past July, a court in the UK found him not guilty of sexually assaulting four men. "I don't think there's any question Netflix exists because of me," Spacey went on. "I put them on the map, and they tried to put me in the ground."

When Carlson asked if what was happening was "an episode" or real, Spacey said, "it's probably a little of both. ... What's true, what's false, what's life, what's art, what's real, what's performance, I love it when these things interact because then it gets interesting." Going forward, he added, "I will play whatever role the public wants me to play." (Read more Kevin Spacey stories.)