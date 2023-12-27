Missing Pregnant Teen Found Dead in 'Very, Very Perplexing' Scene

A pregnant Texas 18-year-old was a week past her due date and scheduled to be induced on December 23—but the day before, she disappeared. Savanah Soto was reported missing, as was her boyfriend Matthew Guerra. On Tuesday, Soto's family confirmed the couple had been found dead inside what police described as Guerra's car, CBS News reports. Police, however, have not yet officially confirmed the two people found dead inside the car are Soto and Guerra. The San Antonio police chief said it was a "complex" and "very, very perplexing crime scene" and that authorities are not yet sure how either of the victims died, but that they are investigating the possibility of murder, Fox News reports.