Missing Pregnant Teen Found Dead in 'Very, Very Perplexing' Scene

A pregnant Texas 18-year-old was a week past her due date and scheduled to be induced on December 23—but the day before, she disappeared. Savanah Soto was reported missing, as was her boyfriend Matthew Guerra. On Tuesday, Soto's family confirmed the couple had been found dead inside what police described as Guerra's car, CBS News reports. Police, however, have not yet officially confirmed the two people found dead inside the car are Soto and Guerra. The San Antonio police chief said it was a "complex" and "very, very perplexing crime scene" and that authorities are not yet sure how either of the victims died, but that they are investigating the possibility of murder, Fox News reports.
Someone came across the vehicle, which was found at an apartment complex, and alerted Soto's family, who then alerted police. Authorities believe the bodies may have been there for three or four days. "I just want answers to who, what, and why—why did this happen to her?" Soto's grandmother says. Prior to the bodies being found, Soto's grandmother said the teen, who was expecting a baby boy, "was thrilled and excited about being a mom. ... She's a beautiful girl ... She'll help anyone and I want someone to help us." (Read more Texas stories.)