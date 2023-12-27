CHP Raid Ends With More Than $1M Worth of Cosmetics Seized

A raid on a warehouse and a retail outlet in Los Angeles County last week resulted in more than $1 million worth of allegedly stolen cosmetics being seized by the California Highway Patrol. The CHP's Organized Retail Crime Task Force carried out the raid in response to the recent surge in retail theft in California, as other law enforcement agencies have similarly been cracking down on the thefts, the Los Angeles Times reports. A 48-year-old woman was arrested; authorities say Brenda Yanez is connected to a southern California retail theft ring that stole goods from retailers including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, CVS, Rite Aid, and 99 Cents Only stores, KTLA reports.

The task force raided a warehouse in Paramount and a Los Angeles business called The Makeup Store, and in addition to the cosmetics, they say they found tools that can be used to remove anti-theft devices from products. Yanez was booked on suspicion of organized retail theft, grand theft, and receiving stolen property. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that the CHP's task force would be "increasing enforcement efforts through proactive and confidential law enforcement operations with allied agencies through the holidays," and lawmakers met last week to discuss what to do about the rash of shoplifting in the state. (Read more California Highway Patrol stories.)